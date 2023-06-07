North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum announces run for president in 2024

In this March 27, 2020 file photo, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol in Bismarck, North Dakota.

 Mike McCleary/The Bismark Tribune/AP

(CNN) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced he will seek the Republican nomination for president in 2024.

“To unlock the best of America, we need a leader who’s clearly focused on three things: economy, energy and national security,” Burgum said during a speech in Fargo, North Dakota. “And that is why today I’m officially announcing I’m running for the president of the United States of America.”