North Carolina advances likely veto-proof abortion ban to governor's desk

Tricia Cotham, whose recent defection from the Democratic Party handed their opponents a super majority, is surrounded by fellow Republicans in North Carolina's House of Representatives before it approved the SB20 bill on May 3.

 Jonathan Drake/Reuters

North Carolina's Republican-controlled state Senate on Thursday passed legislation that would ban most abortions after 12 weeks.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vowed to veto the bill, but the GOP supermajority in the legislature can override him.

