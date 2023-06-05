Nikki Haley connects teen girls’ suicidal ideation to transgender girls in locker rooms during CNN town hall

Nikki Haley participates in a CNN Republican Town Hall moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper at Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa, on Sunday, June 4.

 Will Lanzoni/CNN

(CNN) — Nikki Haley, the 2024 Republican presidential contender, linked the presence of transgender girls in sports to suicidal ideation among teenage girls in a CNN town hall Sunday night in Iowa.

The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador’s comments came when moderator Jake Tapper asked her to define “woke.”