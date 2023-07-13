New York court orders congressional map redrawn, but appeal likely

Voting stickers are seen during Primary Election Day at PS 130 on August 23, 2022.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(CNN) — A New York court on Thursday ordered the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw the state’s congressional map.

While the decision is likely to be appealed to the state’s highest court, the ruling is a win for Democrats, who are hoping to get a more favorable map after losing several congressional seats in New York last year.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.