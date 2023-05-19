Negotiators return to debt ceiling talks after setback

(CNN) — Debt ceiling talks resumed Friday night on Capitol Hill, after multiple sources told CNN that earlier discussions between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office and the White House had hit a snag, triggering a pause.

McCarthy told Fox Business Friday evening that they would “be back in the room tonight,” adding that he remained “very frustrated” with the White House’s position. A source familiar with the negotiations separately told CNN Friday evening that negotiators would convene shortly.

CNN’s Jessica Dean, Lauren Fox, Phil Mattingly, Jeremy Diamond and Arlette Saenz contributed.