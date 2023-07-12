(CNN) — Nearly 40% of US fast attack submarines are in repair or awaiting maintenance as shipyards face a shortage of workers and and supply chain issues, according to a new report from the Congressional Research Service.

Of the 49 fast attack submarines in the Navy, a total of 18 are either in depot maintenance or awaiting maintenance, known as idle. According to the report, that number is significantly higher than the Navy target of 20% of the fast attack fleet undergoing maintenance and zero submarines sitting idle and waiting to begin maintenance.