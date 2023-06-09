(CNN) — Nate Paul, a real estate investor and close associate of impeached Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, has been charged with eight felony counts of financial crimes.

The 23-page federal indictment accuses Paul of making false statements to mortgage lenders and credit unions to secure business loans. The court filing indicates the alleged financial crimes occurred in 2017 and 2018.

