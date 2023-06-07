Missouri governor signs gender-affirming care ban for minors and anti-trans sports bill

(CNN) — Missouri’s Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed into law two bills targeting the rights of transgender people in the state, including a ban on gender-affirming care for minors and a prohibition on trans women and girls from playing on sports teams that align with their gender.

Parson defended the signing of both bills in a tweet, calling it “an effort to protect the integrity of female sports and Missouri children from potentially harmful experimental surgeries and treatment.”