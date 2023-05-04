Mississippi man charged with threatening to kill US senator

This undated photo released by the Lafeyette County Sheriff's Department shows William Carl Sappington, who is charged with threatening to injure or kill a United States official.

 Lafeyette County Sheriff's Department/AP

A Mississippi man is in jail after being charged with threatening to kill Republican Sen. Roger Wicker last week.

William C. Sappington is charged with threatening to injure or kill a United States official, a federal offense, according to court documents, and was ordered by a US magistrate judge to be held in jail pending trial during a Wednesday detention hearing.