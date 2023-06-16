(CNN) — Millions of people in Louisiana and Oregon have had their data compromised in the sprawling cyberattack that has also hit the US federal government, state agencies said late Thursday.

The breach has affected 3.5 million Oregonians with driver’s licenses or state ID cards, and anyone with that documentation in Louisiana, authorities said. The Louisiana governor’s office did not put a number on the number of victims but over 3 million Louisianians hold driver’s licenses, according to public data.