Gen. Milley: I have never recommended to attack Iran
(CNN) — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an interview Wednesday that he never recommended a US military attack on Iran during the Trump administration, pushing back on claims made by former President Donald Trump and his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“I can assure you that not one time have I ever recommended to attack Iran,” Milley said.