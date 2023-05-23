Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs ‘red flag’ gun laws

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan on Monday signed a legislation to allow authorities to seize firearms from people who are deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

“Extreme risk protection orders have been proven to reduce suicides, save lives, and keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and violent criminals,” Whitmer said in a statement Monday.