Miami Mayor Francis Suarez officially launches 2024 presidential bid

Miami GOP Mayor Francis Suarez, seen here, on June 12, in Miami, Florida has filed paperwork to run for president, according to new FEC filings, marking the long-shot candidate’s formal entry to the race.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(CNN) — Miami GOP Mayor Francis Suarez officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign with a video released Thursday morning, marking the long-shot candidate’s formal entry to the race.

“My dad taught me that you get to choose your battles, and I am choosing the biggest one of my life. I’m going to run for president, I’m going to run for your children and mine. Let’s give them the future they deserve. It’s time to take things into our own hands. It’s time to get things started,” Suarez, who filed to run on Wednesday, says in the video.

CNN’s Terence Burlij contributed to this report.

Tags