(CNN) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy is rejecting GOP criticism of the debt limit deal he struck with President Joe Biden – and pushed back on Senate Republican demands that Congress ramp up defense spending after the new law fell short of the levels sought by leading defense hawks.

McCarthy’s comments foreshadow a battle within his own party as he faces pressure from his right-flank to hold the line on federal spending and demands from Republican senators to pour more money into the Pentagon. If McCarthy were to side with Senate Republicans, he would face backlash from elements of his hard-right already angry at the deal he cut to suspend the national debt limit until January 2025.

