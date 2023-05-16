House Democrat introduces resolution to expel Santos

(CNN) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that he wants the House Ethics Committee to “move rapidly” on its investigation of Rep. George Santos after Democrats pushed to force a vote to expel the embattled congressman.

McCarthy’s announcement came shortly after Democrats tried to put House Republicans on the spot by forcing the chamber to vote on the expulsion resolution later this week. Instead, McCarthy plans to refer the resolution to the ethics panel, which would require a majority of the House to approve. That would give Republicans a chance to sidestep weighing in directly on whether Santos should be expelled from Congress. But McCarthy indicated that the full House could act to punish or even expel Santos depending on what the committee finds.

