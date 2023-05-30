(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy helped secure a debt limit deal – now he has to secure its passage in the House, with little room for error.

McCarthy faces a test on Tuesday when House lawmakers return to Washington and a powerful committee takes up the bill to suspend the debt limit through January 1, 2025. Some of the bill’s loudest conservative critics sit on the panel and pressure is growing on a key Republican swing vote as leadership works to advance the deal to a final floor vote on Wednesday.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Melanie Zanona and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.