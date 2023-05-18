(CNN) — Two days after his second recent meeting in the Oval Office to discuss raising the debt ceiling, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sounded positive about the direction of debt limit talks, telling CNN he sees how they can get to a deal and that he wants a bill on the floor next week.

After Tuesday’s meeting with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and congressional leaders from both parties, McCarthy and the president agreed to more direct talks between their two teams. Those direct talks, McCarthy said, have made a positive difference.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Morgan Rimmer, Donald Judd and Tami Luhby contributed to this report.