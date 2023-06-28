(CNN) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has tapped Patrick “P.J.” Lechleitner, a career official, to serve in an acting capacity as the new leader of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a notice sent to congressional staffers.

“In compliance with legal requirements, Mr. Lechleitner will serve in his new leadership role as the Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director. Prior to this new position, Mr. Lechleitner led Homeland Security Investigations,” the notice stated.