Mayorkas impeachment pressure builds inside the House GOP

(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is facing fresh pressure from within his ranks – including from key allies and top lieutenants – to launch impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, multiple sources tell CNN, putting the speaker in a bind as he tries to show they’re taking aggressive action on the border without alienating the party’s moderate, so-called majority makers.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has long called to remove Mayorkas from office over problems at the southern border, met with McCarthy on Monday to make her case for why the House GOP should pursue impeachment now that Title 42 has lifted, even though the expiration of the pandemic public health emergency policy – which allowed migrants to be turned away at the border – did not produce the surge that officials had expected.