‘Maybe they don’t exist’: Republicans question legitimacy of alleged audio recordings of Biden bribery scheme

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, at left, and Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, at right, are pictured.

 Reuters

(CNN) — Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa claimed on the Senate floor earlier this week that the foreign national who allegedly bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter has 17 audio recordings of their conversations but questioned whether those tapes even existed in an interview with CNN days later.

“I don’t even know where they are. I just know they exist, because of what the report says. Now, maybe they don’t exist. But how will I know until the FBI tells us, are they showing us their work?” Grassley said Thursday.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.