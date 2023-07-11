Marjorie Taylor Greene downplays House Freedom Caucus vote to eject her

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is seen at a news conference outside the US Capitol on February 1 in Washington, DC. Taylor Greene of Georgia told CNN on July 11 that she still hasn’t been informed by the House Freedom Caucus that she has been kicked out of the far-right group.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia told CNN on Tuesday afternoon that she still hasn’t been informed by the House Freedom Caucus that she has been kicked out of the far-right group.

But she said she’s “not really concerned about it.”