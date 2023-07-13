Manchin won’t back Biden’s Labor secretary nominee

Julie Su, President Joe Biden’s pick to be the next Labor secretary whose nomination has been stalled for months, now faces opposition from a key Democrat: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

 AP

(CNN) — Julie Su, President Joe Biden’s pick to be the next Labor secretary whose nomination has been stalled for months, now faces opposition from a key Democrat: Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

With all Republicans planning to oppose her, she can only afford to lose one more member of the Senate Democratic Caucus – and several remain non-committal.