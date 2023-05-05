Man who assaulted officers with folding chair, pepper spray during Capitol riot gets longest sentence yet for a January 6 defendant

A Pennsylvania man who threw a folding chair at law enforcement and repeatedly used pepper spray on police during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was sentenced Friday to more than 14 years in prison -- the longest of any January 6 defendant so far.

Peter Schwartz, 49, was found guilty on 10 charges in December 2022 during a jury trial, including four felony charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon. Schwartz's prior criminal history of 38 felony convictions dating to 1991 was a significant factor behind his sentence.