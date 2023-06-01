Washington (CNN) — The man who attacked US Rep. Angie Craig in her Washington, DC, apartment earlier this year pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting the Minnesota Democrat and two metro police officers who attempted to arrest him after the incident.

Kendrid Hamlin, who has a lengthy criminal history in DC, plead guilty in federal court to each of the three counts he faced, including assaulting a member of Congress and two counts of assaulting law enforcement.