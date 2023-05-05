Madison Cawthorn pleads guilty in case over bringing a loaded handgun through TSA checkpoint

Former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn pleaded guilty on May 5 to bringing a loaded handgun through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport last year, according to his attorney.

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Cawthorn, whose trial was set to start Friday, entered a guilty plea for the third-degree misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property, according to his attorney Missy Owen.