(CNN) — Louisiana’s Republican-led legislature Tuesday passed a ban on gender-affirming care for most minors in the state, sending the bill to a Democratic governor who has signaled opposition to the legislation but faces a GOP supermajority with the numbers to override his veto power.

House Bill 648 would bar those under 18 in Louisiana from receiving gender-affirming surgeries, puberty blocking medications and hormone treatments, and would punish health care professionals that provide such care to minors with the revocation of their license for a minimum of two years. The legislation passed the state House Tuesday by a vote of 75-25, after the Senate passed it Monday with a 29-10 majority, which included some Democrats.

CNN’s Devan Cole contributed to this report.