Washington (CNN) — Republicans wasted no time Tuesday calling into question the plea agreement Hunter Biden reached with the Justice Department over two tax charges and a felony gun charge, claiming President Joe Biden’s son received special treatment in a long-running probe that had been a cause célèbre on the right.

But tax and criminal law experts stress that, based on publicly available information on the case, the resolution reached does not represent a two-tiered justice system in which Hunter Biden benefited from his name.