(CNN) — A lawyer for Harlan Crow, the GOP megadonor who provided luxury travel and engaged in private real estate deals with Clarence Thomas, has offered to meet with Senate Judiciary Committee staff to discuss its questions regarding the interactions between his client and the Supreme Court justice.

In a letter to Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin obtained by CNN, the lawyer, Michael Bopp, reiterated his concerns that the committee does not have the authority to investigate the relationship between the two men, but agreed to meet all the same. “We respect the Senate Judiciary Committee’s important role in formulating legislation concerning our federal courts system, and would welcome a discussion with your staff,” Bopp wrote.