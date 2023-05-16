(CNN) — A number of lawmakers are now reassessing their district security protocols and brainstorming ways to keep their staff – especially in district offices – safer after the events that unfolded Monday in Rep. Gerry Connolly’s office.

Connolly, a Virginia Democrat, said on Monday that two staffers were injured by a man wielding a bat who came into his district office in Fairfax. US Capitol Police said it was not clear Monday what the attacker’s motives were.