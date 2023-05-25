Lawmakers are leaving Washington without a debt limit deal as risk of default grows

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy speaks during a meeting on the debt ceiling with President Joe Biden, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 22.

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

(CNN) — A debt limit deal is still not yet close at hand for House Republicans and the White House as lawmakers leave the nation’s capital and the risk of a first-ever default grows.

With no bill to vote on, House lawmakers are leaving for the Memorial Day weekend, though they will be given 24 hours’ notice to return if and when a deal is reached.

CNN’s Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju, Arlette Saenz, Kristin Wilson and Samantha Delouya contributed to this report.