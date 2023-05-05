Key moments from the video of Trump's deposition in E. Jean Carroll trial released to the public

The video deposition of Donald Trump played before the jury in the E. Jean Carroll civil battery and defamation trial was made public on May 5.

 Kaplan Hecker & Fink

The video deposition of Donald Trump played before the jury in the E. Jean Carroll civil battery and defamation trial was made public Friday, showing the former president discussing the accusations against him, the "Access Hollywood" tape and the Russia "hoax."

In the video, Trump confirms that he made the allegedly defamatory statements denying knowing Carroll, calling her allegations that he raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman's dressing room in the mid-1990s a "hoax," and saying she is not his type.

CORRECTION: A photo caption in a previous version of this story misidentified who Trump was interacting with.