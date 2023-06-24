(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris was fed up.

At a March event in Des Moines, Iowa, Harris listened to a shy nursing student recount the harrowing story of a pregnant patient seeking an abortion. The patient’s sudden health complications required the early end of their pregnancy in a state where Republican legislators once tried to prevent doctors from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

CNN’s Phil Mattingly, Kevin Liptak, Betsy Klein and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.