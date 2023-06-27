Justice Thomas renews attacks on landmark First Amendment decision in fiery dissent

Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday called for the Supreme Court to revisit the “flawed” ruling in the 1964 case.

 Eric Lee/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday renewed his yearslong attack on a landmark First Amendment decision, with the conservative jurist again calling for the Supreme Court to revisit the “flawed” ruling in the 1964 case.

The decades-old case, New York Times v. Sullivan, created a higher bar for public figures to claim libel and has been a bedrock of US media law. But some conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, have frequently taken aim at it, arguing it provides too much protection to news outlets.

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.