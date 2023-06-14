(CNN) — An active-duty Marine and another individual have been charged with using a Molotov cocktail to firebomb a Planned Parenthood clinic in Costa Mesa, California, in March 2022, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

According to the DOJ, the two men from California – Chance Brannon, a corporal in the Marines, and Tibet Ergul – were arrested and charged Wednesday morning with “using an explosive or fire to damage real property affecting interstate commerce.” The men could face up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the DOJ.

CNN’s Jamie Gumbrecht and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.