Justice Department asks for 25-year prison sentence for convicted Oath Keepers leader

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes poses during an interview session in Eureka, Montana, in June 2016. Prosecutors asked a federal judge on May 5 to sentence Rhodes, the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers, to 25 years in prison.

 Jim Urquhart/Reuters/FILE

Prosecutors asked a federal judge Friday to sentence Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes to 25 years in prison -- the government's first sentencing request for a person convicted of seditious conspiracy related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot.

The Justice Department's request provides insight -- for the first time in more than a decade -- into how prosecutors believe a conviction for seditious conspiracy should be punished.