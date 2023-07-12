(CNN) — The Justice Department is appealing the sentences that eight convicted defendants tied to the Oath Keepers received for seditious conspiracy or other conspiracy charges related to their roles in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Federal prosecutors working on the cases of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and others filed court papers Wednesday saying they are appealing the sentences set by a judge in late May. Some of the Oath Keepers who were sentenced had already filed their own appeals.

CNN’s Holmes Lybrand contributed to this reporting.