Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case, awards her $5 million

A Manhattan federal jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in the spring of 1996 and is liable for defamation.

 Getty Images

A Manhattan federal jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996 and awarded her $5 million for battery and defamation.

Carroll alleged Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she wasn't his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book. Trump denied all wrongdoing. He does not face any jail time as a result of the civil verdict.

CNN's Kara Scannell, Nicki Brown and Jack Forrest contributed to this report.