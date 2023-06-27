New York (CNN) — A judge appears poised to reject former President Donald Trump’s attempt to move the New York criminal case that accuses him of falsifying business records tied to a hush money payment to federal court.

In a hearing Tuesday, District Judge Alvin Hellerstein was skeptical of Trump’s argument that the case should be tried in federal court because the alleged violations – reimbursements Trump made to his former personal attorney Michael Cohen – occurred during his presidency.