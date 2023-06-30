(CNN) — A man arrested with multiple firearms and materials to make explosives in former President Barack Obama’s Washington, DC, neighborhood will remain in custody ahead of his detention hearing next week, a federal magistrate judge said Friday.

Taylor Taranto, 37, was arrested Thursday and is facing four misdemeanor charges related to his conduct during the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, including the charge of unlawful protest in the Capitol building. Judge G. Michael Harvey suggested that more charges could be added at a later time.