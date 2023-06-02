(CNN) — A federal judge who was presiding over the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts case against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday disqualified himself from further participation in the case, citing a third-degree relative with stocks in the company, according to the order on disqualification.

Chief Judge Mark E. Walker, who was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama, has ruled against a handful of DeSantis priorities and his initial assignment to the case was widely viewed as an early victory for Disney.