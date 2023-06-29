Judge denies Trump motion to dismiss Carroll defamation lawsuit

A federal judge denied Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, finding the former president’s legal arguments are “without merit.”

 Getty Images

(CNN) — A federal judge denied Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit, finding the former president’s legal arguments are “without merit.”

Trump filed a motion for summary judgment to dismiss Carroll’s original defamation lawsuit filed in 2019. He argued he was entitled to immunity because he was president at the time he made statements denying Carroll’s rape allegation and that his statements were not defamatory.