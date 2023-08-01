Judge overseeing Trump's DC case has repeatedly spoken out against efforts to overturn election
(CNN) — District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has been assigned to preside over former President Donald Trump’s criminal case in Washington, DC, has repeatedly spoken out in very strong terms against the efforts to overturn the election and disrupt the transfer of power.

Chutkan, a Jamaica native, has served as a federal judge since she was appointed by Barack Obama in 2014 and confirmed by the Senate in a 95-0 vote. After graduating from University of Pennsylvania Law School, Chutkan spent more than a decade working as a public defender in Washington, DC. According to her biography on the court website, Chutkan “argued several appellate cases and tried over 30 cases, including numerous serious felony matters” as a public defender.

