Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy tells CNN's Kasie Hunt that it is "disturbing" and "wrong on the facts" for Justice Samuel Alito to claim that Congress doesn't have the power to regulate the Supreme Court.

(CNN) — When the Supreme Court left for its summer recess in June, the justices were at a stalemate on adopting a formal ethics code.

Chief Justice John Roberts has been seeking unanimity among the nine justices for firm ethics standards, CNN has learned, but such agreement has eluded him. It is not clear what standards a majority might be considering and the reasoning of the holdouts.