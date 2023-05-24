(CNN) — Former Donald Trump lawyer John Eastman has asked the Supreme Court to reverse lower court rulings that allowed for the now-defunct House January 6 committee to access emails he sought to shield under attorney-client privilege.

The committee obtained the handful of emails questions after a federal judge, in a notable March 2022 ruling, concluded that the emails fell under the so-called “crime-fraud” exemption to the privilege because the emails showed that Trump and Eastman may have been plotting a crime in their efforts to disrupt Congress’ January 6, 2021, election certification vote.

CNN’s Ariane de Vogue contributed to this report.