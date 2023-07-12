Joe Manchin says New Hampshire trip not about running as a third-party candidate – but does not rule it out

(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia told CNN on Wednesday that his decision to travel to New Hampshire with the group No Labels – which is pushing for a third-party centrist candidate – is not related to any such plans to seek the White House as an independent.

“No, no, this is nothing about a third party, this is nothing about bringing up any office at all, it’s about a dialogue for common sense, which is very hard to have here, finding commonality,” Manchin said on Capitol Hill. “And we’re going around the country basically talking to people who want this commonality and common sense approach to how we fix problems. It’s not happening here.”