Joe Biden’s long-standing support for Hunter Biden on display following plea deal

U.S. President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden disembark from Air Force One at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, New York, U.S., February 4, 2023.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — For months, as the Justice Department’s investigation into Hunter Biden intensified, his father made little attempt to distance himself from his son.

Hunter Biden was a regular part of family events at the White House, including his daughter Naomi’s wedding on the South Lawn last November. He was also a visible and constant presence on President Joe Biden’s trip in April to Ireland.