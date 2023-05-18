Jim Jordan’s FBI whistleblowers testify publicly before Congress as questions about their legitimacy remain

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, here on February 1, is investigating allegations of discrimination and bias within the FBI.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Three self-described FBI whistleblowers, who are key to the Republican narrative that the FBI is weaponized against conservatives, testified at a House hearing Thursday, the latest escalation of Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s investigation into allegations of discrimination and bias within the FBI.

The hearing came one day after the FBI said it revoked the security clearances of three agents who either attended the January 6 2021, riot at the US Capitol or espoused alternate theories about the Capitol attack, according to a letter the FBI sent the subcommittee on Wednesday, a copy of which was obtained by CNN. At least two of those agents – Marcus Allen and Steve Friend – were among the individuals testifying before the panel on Thursday.