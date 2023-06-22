(CNN) — Two-time Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein has taken an interim role assisting Cornel West, the former Harvard professor and longtime progressive activist, as he builds up his recently announced campaign for the White House, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

“She is helping him transition to the Green Party as he is building his team,” a source close to both West and Stein said Thursday. On Wednesday night, Stein described herself as the nascent campaign’s “interim coordinator” in an interview with Bloomberg News.