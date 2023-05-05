Jill Biden arrives in London for the pomp and pageantry of King Charles III's coronation

First lady Dr. Jill Biden has arrived in London, where she is set to bear witness to the full pomp and pageantry of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, leading the US delegation to this weekend's highly anticipated events.

"It's an honor to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries," she said in a tweet Thursday as she departed Washington, DC.

