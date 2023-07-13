Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks testified before grand jury investigating 2020 election interference, sources say

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and President Donald Trump speak in the press briefing room, April 2, 2020, in Washington, DC.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

(CNN) — Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law, testified before the grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of the then-president and others, a source familiar with the testimony confirmed to CNN.

Former Trump aide Hope Hicks also went before the grand jury, according to two sources familiar, testifying in early June.